Meghalaya cabinet approves amendment of MTIP

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The Meghalaya State Cabinet in a recent development approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Telecom Infrastructure Policy (MTIP).

Addressing the media, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that the policy was in place way back in 2018.

- Advertisement -

However, the state government has to make few changes and additions in line with the national policy of the Government of India.

“Accordingly, the cabinet today has approved this proposal for a few amendments in the MTIP,” he said.

Tynsong informed that the Cabinet has also approved the Meghalaya Forest Subordinate Technical Service Rules, 2024. (NNN)