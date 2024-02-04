12 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya cabinet approves amendment of MTIP

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The Meghalaya State Cabinet in a recent development approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Telecom Infrastructure Policy (MTIP).

Addressing the media, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that the policy was in place way back in 2018.

- Advertisement -

However, the state government has to make few changes and additions in line with the national policy of the Government of India.

“Accordingly, the cabinet today has approved this proposal for a few amendments in the MTIP,” he said.

Tynsong informed that the Cabinet has also approved the Meghalaya Forest Subordinate Technical Service Rules, 2024. (NNN)

10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mechukha Valley in Arunachal receives season’s first snowfall

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron