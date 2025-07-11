Meghalaya Cabinet approves criminal justice reforms, scraps interviews for recruiting Group D staff

SHILLONG, July 10: In a major push towards governance reform, judicial efficiency, and cultural promotion, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved three proposals.

Those include a set of criminal justice rules under the new national criminal laws, the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025, and the discontinuation of interviews for Group D posts in state recruitment.

- Advertisement -

The key decisions were made during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy, 2025.



After receiving over 200 stakeholder feedbacks on the Draft Meghalaya Film Policy, we incorporated the inputs and presented the final policy to the Cabinet for approval.



Recognizing Meghalaya’s potential as a filmmaking… pic.twitter.com/gkiI4SfaZS — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 10, 2025

Government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said three new criminal justice rules are aimed at aligning the state’s legal procedures with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagariksuraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The Meghalaya e-Shaksha Management Rules 2025 will enable secure, tamper-proof storage of electronic evidence’ such as videos and photographs’ through the mobile application e-Shaksha, which integrates with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) systems.

Each piece of evidence will be digitally secured and assigned a unique ID, ensuring accessibility to courts and prosecutors during trial.

- Advertisement -

It also includes the Meghalaya Electronic Processes Issuance Service and Execution Rules 2025, which will allow for the digital issuance of summons, warrants, and other legal processes.

These e-documents will be generated via a centralised case information system, replacing paper-based formats and improving efficiency in court proceedings.

The Meghalaya Guidelines for Community Services 2025 introduce community service as an alternative form of punishment for individuals convicted of petty offences.

Courts can now sentence such offenders to socially constructive activities including assisting in hospital maintenance, organising books in government libraries, cleaning classrooms in public schools, supporting municipal cleaning efforts, or participating in tree planting and weed removal in forest department programmes.

- Advertisement -

“These reforms modernise our criminal justice system and introduce a more rehabilitative approach, in full conformity with the new national laws. The rules were approved after due consultation with the Meghalaya High Court,” Home Commissioner & Secretary Cyril Diengdoh Diengdoh elaborated.

The Cabinet also approved the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025, aimed at positioning the state as a prime filmmaking destination in the northeast. The policy will attract national and international productions, while providing incentives for local filmmakers and strengthening infrastructure, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said.

The policy, released three months ago and finalised after integrating over 200 suggestions from industry stakeholders, includes subsidy support of up to 1 crore or 25 per cent of the total production cost for films made in major national and international languages, provided 75 per cent of the shoot takes place outdoors in Meghalaya.

Local films in Khasi, Pnar, and Garo will receive a 50 lakh subsidy, which can be availed of once every two years.

Further support is extended to the production of TV serials, web series, and original shows for the state-run Hello Meghalaya App, the only government-funded OTT platform in India. Grants will also be available for documentaries and short films, alongside the establishment of a much-anticipated state-run film studio.

A dedicated film facilitation cell will be created to coordinate with various departments, including Tourism, Arts & Culture, and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), to streamline implementation.

“This is a milestone initiative to promote our landscapes, create job opportunities, and support homegrown content,” Lyngdoh said.

In another key governance reform, the Cabinet approved the discontinuation of interviews for Group D posts in state recruitment processes.

This move, in line with guidelines from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, aims to ensure greater transparency, fairness, and merit-based selection. (PTI)