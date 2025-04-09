Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Perks for Retired Judges, Language Act Amendments, and More

HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 9: In a significant move, the Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a series of post-retirement benefits for former Chief Justices and Judges of the state High Court.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday during a press briefing, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the step is part of a broader policy initiative aimed at recognizing the contribution of the judiciary and streamlining administrative frameworks in the state.

Under the revised Retired Judges’ Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules, 2013, retired judges will now receive several key benefits. These include free electricity up to 1,000 units per month, a monthly mobile recharge allowance of ₹4,200 plus applicable taxes, and 100 litres of petrol per month. The enhancements mark a formal upgrade in post-retirement entitlements for the judiciary.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005. With this revision, Khasi and Garo have been officially designated as associate official languages for district-level examinations. The move is seen as an important step toward fostering inclusivity and ensuring better regional representation in the state’s recruitment and administrative processes.

In another key development, the Cabinet gave its nod to the implementation of new provisions under the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025. These measures aim to ensure the safety and security of individuals who testify in criminal cases.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of a strong protection mechanism, stating that the initiative is aligned with new criminal law provisions and is expected to encourage more people to come forward without fear of retaliation.

Additionally, the Cabinet appointed retired Chief Secretary P.S. Thangkhiew as Chairman of the newly formed Meghalaya Farmers’ Empowerment Commission. The commission will be tasked with shaping agricultural policies and promoting the welfare of the state’s farming community.

To promote transparency and strengthen anti-corruption measures, the Cabinet has also constituted a search committee for appointing a Lokayukta. The committee will be headed by former bureaucrat P.S. Dkhar and will be responsible for selecting candidates to fill this crucial post.