Meghalaya cabinet meeting in Shillong, takes important decisions

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: The Meghalaya cabinet led by chief minister Conrad Sangma took several important decisions during a meeting in Shillong on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The cabinet approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Financial Service Rules 1989 of the Principal Rules. The cabinet will incorporate a number of new rules in the Meghalaya Financial Service Rules to ensure their uniformity and proper codification.

The Meghalaya cabinet also revised the minimum and maximum age limit of candidates for recruitment to a few departments like police, excise registration taxation and stamps, home guards and civil defence, prisons and correctional services and forests and environment departments.

CM Sangma said that the minimum and maximum limits have been revised considering the physical nature of the jobs requiring employees to be young and energetic.

“Cabinet approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Financial Service Rules 1989 of the Principal Rules. A number of rules related to various Departments have come up by way of Office Memorandums (OMs) from time to time and the Departments have been following the OMs but today in order to ensure uniformity and proper codification of the rules, it was decided to incorporate them in the Meghalaya Financial Service Rules,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on ‘X’.

- Advertisement -

“Cabinet today approved the minimum and maximum age limit for recruitment into Government Service for certain Departments namely Home (Police), Excise Registration Taxation & Stamps, Home Guards and Civil Defense, Department of Prisons & Correctional Services and Forests and Environment Departments. Because of the physical nature of the work requiring candidates to be young, dynamic and energetic, the minimum age limit and upper age limit have been set differently for the above Departments which have been approved by the Cabinet today,” the CM further said on ‘X’.