Meghalaya CM vows to protect the culture of Northeast during Tipra Motha rally

Agartala, Oct 14: Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, asserted on Saturday that he would not stand by idly if anyone tries to seize control of the Northeast region or tries to change the culture or rituals of the indigenous communities there.

Speaking at a rally of Tipra Motha in Khumulwng of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Sangma explained his presence at the rally, stating he was in Tripura to meet his Tiprasa brethren.

He highlighted the rich history of indigenous leaders addressing the issues of indigenous communities in the region. Sangma stressed that while ideologies may differ, the ultimate goal, agenda, and destination were the same.

He underscored the efforts being made to safeguard the land, preserve cultural practices, and secure the future of the region’s youth and women.

He stated that while they aim to coexist with everyone and seek the overall development of the Northeast within India, they would not remain silent if their sacred land, culture, or future is threatened. Sangma concluded by expressing faith in eventual success and the importance of progress for future generations.