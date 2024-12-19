13 C
Drugs affecting society, war is on: Conrad K Sangma

SHILLONG, Dec 18:  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said recently that his government is on a war and a fight against drugs, as the situation is alarming and is having a detrimental impact on the society, especially the youth.

He said this while inaugurating a Police Station of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) at the Meghalaya Police Radio Organisation Training School, Golf Links Shillong in presence of deputy chief minister i/c Home Prestone Tynsong and health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

He said that the government is concerned and has taken a collaborative effort through different departments to address the issue of drugs.

“Different departments have collaborated to combat the challenges of drug menace, to choke supply chain, distribution network, health concerns, social aspect and overall rehabilitation,” the chief minister added.

The police station will function as the main hub for monitoring and co-ordination with the police consisting of Superintendent of Police (ANTF), Addl. Superintendent of Police/Dy. Superintendent of Police, Inspector (s), Sub-Inspectors, HC/WPHC/UBC/ABC/WPUBC/WPABC.

The chief minister further said that the departments involved are being revamped to tackle this menace and have a humanitarian approach to victims.

He further hoped that the ANTF would act as a major arsenal of the law and order arm of the Government in its fight against drugs.

The chief minister also urged the community to join hands with the government in its fight against drug menace and play a vital role in the whole battle plan to win the war against drugs. (NNN)

