Meghalaya Eyes Record 2 Million Tourists in 2025, Launches New Initiatives for Visitor Experience

SHILLONG, MAY 3: Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, on Friday expressed strong optimism about the state welcoming a record 2 million tourists this year.

The projection is rooted in the state government’s ongoing infrastructure upgrades and a slew of new initiatives aimed at improving urban management and enhancing tourism services.

“We are confident in reaching the 20 lakh visitor mark this year,” stated Minister Lyngdoh, adding that a detailed tourism calendar would be released within the next two weeks to help promote upcoming events and attract visitors.

Among the key initiatives is the rollout of the “Tourist Buddies” program—an effort to provide on-the-ground support and guidance to travelers. The recruitment process for the first batch of 50 Tourist Buddies has already begun in Shillong. These personnel will be stationed at major tourist hotspots, including Wards Lake, Golf Links, and Khyndai Lad, to assist tourists and improve their overall experience.

Minister Lyngdoh also announced the completion of designated vending zones intended to support street vendors while keeping public spaces organized. The finalized list of nearly 200 vendors will soon be relocated to these new zones, offering a more structured urban environment for both locals and tourists.

In another major step towards enhancing the cityscape, Khyndai Lad (Police Bazaar) has been selected as the first location to be converted into a pedestrian-only zone. “This has been a long-term goal,” said Lyngdoh. “Following discussions with the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) officials last month, we anticipate seeing these changes implemented soon.”

The combined effect of improved infrastructure, streamlined urban planning, and tourist-friendly initiatives signals a robust year ahead for Meghalaya’s tourism sector.