Shillong Ropeway Project Set to Soar: Construction Begins November 2024

Friday, October 18: The Shillong ropeway project is expected to commence construction in mid-November 2024, marking a significant step forward in Meghalaya’s tourism infrastructure development. On October 17, Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, provided an update on the much-anticipated project, confirming that substantial progress has been made, and ground-level work is slated to begin soon.

The ropeway project, which has an estimated cost of Rs. 175 crore, has not seen any cost escalation since its initial estimation. Lyngdoh reassured that the financial planning of the project is on track, signaling a smooth transition to the construction phase. The minister emphasized that everything is moving in the right direction as the technical and financial bids for the project are currently under evaluation.

Three companies are currently bidding for the Shillong ropeway project, and all of them are adhering to the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) standards, which are recognized as the highest global benchmark for ropeway projects. The application of these standards highlights the project’s commitment to ensuring safety and quality, which are crucial given Shillong’s unique topography and contours. The European CEN standards provide specific safety measures and operational guidelines for the construction and maintenance of ropeways, ensuring that the project meets international standards of excellence.

Minister Paul Lyngdoh explained that meeting the CEN standards was an intentional choice made to ensure the project’s success in terms of both safety and efficiency. He noted that the rugged terrain and challenging landscape of Shillong require the use of cutting-edge technology and stringent operational protocols, making the European standards a perfect fit for this initiative. The Shillong ropeway project is not only expected to boost tourism but also provide a reliable transportation option for both locals and visitors, easing traffic congestion in the city and offering scenic aerial views of the picturesque surroundings.

The Shillong ropeway project is seen as a key part of the government’s broader effort to develop Meghalaya’s tourism sector, which has been growing steadily in recent years. With the city already attracting thousands of visitors every year for its cool climate, lush greenery, and unique culture, the ropeway is expected to further enhance its appeal as a destination. Additionally, it will provide visitors with a new and exciting way to experience the city’s natural beauty, offering a panoramic view of the rolling hills and valleys that surround Shillong.

This ambitious project is part of a larger vision to make Meghalaya a premier destination for eco-friendly and sustainable tourism. By reducing the pressure on road infrastructure and promoting clean energy transportation options like the ropeway, the state government aims to preserve the region’s natural environment while still encouraging economic growth through tourism.

Once operational, the Shillong ropeway will likely become one of the top attractions for tourists in the state. The ropeway will allow passengers to travel over stunning landscapes, including verdant forests, rivers, and hills, giving them a bird’s-eye view of Meghalaya’s breathtaking beauty. In addition to benefiting the tourism sector, the ropeway project will create jobs during both the construction and operational phases, providing employment opportunities for locals.

Minister Lyngdoh’s announcement has been met with enthusiasm from both the public and private sectors, as it represents a crucial step forward for the project after years of planning and anticipation. The ropeway’s development has long been viewed as a game-changer for Shillong’s tourism industry, and with the project now set to begin, excitement is growing among residents and potential visitors alike.

As construction gears up for a November start, all eyes will be on the Shillong ropeway project as it promises to significantly enhance the city’s connectivity, provide a sustainable mode of transport, and further cement Meghalaya’s position as a must-visit destination in India.