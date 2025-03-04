16.8 C
Meghalaya forms new BOPs in districts bordering Assam, govt says in assembly

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, March 3: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said that the state government has set up seven new border outposts (BOPs) in four districts along the disputed boundary with Assam to instil a sense of security among the people living there.

Several incidents of unrest have occurred in those border areas between the people living on either side of the border.

The seven BOPs were formed at Rani-Jirang in Ri Bhoi district; Langpih, Lejadubi and Umwali in West Khasi Hills district; Mooriap in East Jaintia Hills; and Tihwieh and Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills, Tynsong said while replying to a call attention motion in the Assembly.

“The government remains committed to protecting the rights and security of the border residents and necessary steps will continue to be taken to address their concerns,” said the deputy CM who is also the home minister.

Tynsong said that efforts have been made to resolve the border dispute with Assam by involving community leaders and the people.

Assam and Meghalaya in March 2022 decided to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations that often raised tensions between the two states. The pact will resolve the protracted dispute in those places along the 884.9 km border between the two states.

The Meghalaya government has also sanctioned nine new police outposts in five districts of the northeastern state, said the deputy CM.

These nine BOPs, however, are not in the border areas.

Tynsong said that timely intervention by the West Jaintia Hills district administration has led the people of Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border to vote in the Tribal Council elections that they had threatened to boycott following unrest in the area.

The government has been working tirelessly so that peace and tranquillity prevail in the area, the deputy chief minister said. (PTI)

