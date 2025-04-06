26.2 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 7, 2025
Meghalaya: Four Bangladeshi nationals apprehended

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, April 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals on Thursday, along with one Indian tout, attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory near the international border in Meghalaya, a BSF source said today.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding illegal crossings in the region, troops from the 4th Battalion of BSF swiftly launched an operation to thwart the infiltration attempt. During the operation, BSF personnel apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout, a resident of East Khasi Hills district who was facilitating the illegal crossing, said the BSF source. The apprehended individuals, along with other recovered items, have been handed over to Pynursla police station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Since January 2025, alert and vigilant troops of BSF in Meghalaya have apprehended 78 Bangladeshi nationals, demonstrating the BSF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders and preventing illegal infiltration attempts, it added. (NNN)

