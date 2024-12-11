19 C
Nigerian, tout, Bangladeshis held in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 10: The Border Security Force has detained three Bangladeshi nationals, one Nigerian national and one Indian tout in three separate operations.

As per BSF, acting on specific intelligence, a special ambush was laid at Kaiyedhepa in Sepahijala district.

During the operation, BSF personnel apprehended a Nigerian national identified as Maxwel Nweke (34 years), who was found moving suspiciously along the Indo-Bangladesh border road, attempting to exfiltrate into Bangladesh.

“Further based on information provided by the Nigerian national, BSF troops also apprehended an Indian national, Suraj Prasad, a resident of Amtali in West Tripura district, who was fleeing the spot on a motorcycle. He is a listed tout and BSF has been actively tracking him”, said BSF.

The BSF further said that in another operation, based on specific information, BSF troops apprehended a 15-year-old Bangladeshi girl from Mangroli in North Tripura district.

“She was attempting to infiltrate into India by crossing the border fence. The apprehended girl is a resident of Chandpur village, under Kulaura Police Station, Moulvibazar district, Bangladesh. Additionally, in a joint operation with sister agency  Agartala, BSF apprehended two more Bangladeshi nationals (one male and one female) in West Tripura. Both individuals are residents of Bagerhat district, Bangladesh. The BSF has intensified its domination and operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border crimes”, said BSF.

