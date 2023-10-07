25 C
Meghalaya govt activates helpline for its citizens in Sikkim

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The Government of Meghalaya has activated a helpline number, 1800-345-3644, for citizens of Meghalaya who may require assistance due to the recent natural calamity in the state of Sikkim.

This helpline is open for students and citizens of Meghalaya who need assistance related to the calamity in Sikkim.

In case of emergencies, students can also contact the following officers for coordination and issue resolution:

 

1. A. Ali

– Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Meghalaya

– Contact: 98630 63305

 

2. F.B. Ramsiej

– Deputy Director Higher and Technical Education, Government of Meghalaya

– Contact: 7005037347

