Meghalaya govt is committed to its railway project discussion in East Jaintia Hills: Deputy CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: The Meghalaya government remains committed to its railway project plans in East

Jaintia Hills district, according to the state’s deputy chief minister and head of the transport department,

Sniawbhalang Dhar. He emphasised that the government is engaging in discussions with all stakeholders

before moving forward.

Dhar acknowledged that garnering consensus from all parties involved is a time-consuming process,

stating, “First, we have to take all stakeholders on board. It takes time.” He clarified that the plans for

the railway project in East Jaintia Hills have not been abandoned, rather they are currently under

discussion.

Highlighting another significant development, Dhar revealed that the central government is evaluating

the potential implementation of an inner line permit (ILP) system in the state, a proposition put forward

by the Meghalaya government. “The Centre is examining ILP,” Dhar affirmed.

The state government has also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter of

implementing the ILP system within the state. This move is part of Meghalaya’s ongoing efforts to

address the challenge of illegal immigration. Chief minister Conrad Sangma reiterated the state’s

determination to push the central government to address this pressing issue.

Sangma stressed that Meghalaya remains deeply concerned about the larger problem of illegal

immigration and is exploring various avenues, including the ILP and the MRSSA (Meghalaya Residents’

Safety and Security Act), to effectively tackle the issue.