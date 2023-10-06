25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 6, 2023
type here...

Meghalaya High Court Directs Against Diversion Of Illegal Mined Coal To Cement Industries

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Oct 5: The Meghalaya High Court recently directed that illegally mined coal should not be diverted to cement and coke industries in the state.

“Further action in such regard should continue unabated to ensure that the illegally-mined coal in the state is not diverted to such industries as aforesaid,” the full bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said in its order passed after hearing a PIL on the issue.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the report filed by the State, the advocate-general informed that details have been obtained and further details are awaited as to the extent of use of coal and the source of such coal in the ferro-alloy, cement and coke industries.

The AG also informed that pursuant to certain observations made by Justice Katakey in one of the interim reports, show-cause notices have been issued to some of the units manufacturing cement in the State.

The order said as to the 17th interim report filed by Justice Katakey, the State said that a report will be filed before Justice Katakey by October 7, 2023, as directed, as to the steps taken by the State in respect of various aspects that have been pointed out in the interim report.

The State also assured the Court that the disposal of the previously mined coal is continuing as per schedule and, as far as practicable, the schedule submitted in Court will be adhered to.

- Advertisement -

The bench has directed that the matter will again appear after six weeks and that Justice Katakey be paid an ad hoc remuneration of Rs. 4 lakh in addition to the other expenses as per previous directions.

Meanwhile, the bench has directed the State to look into the allegations levelled against Jai Maa Coal Private Limited and its associates and the persons in control by the petitioner in the relevant PIL.
It said that the State of Assam assures the Court that all assistance has been rendered to Meghalaya Police and the State of Assam will continue to ensure that the incidental activities pertaining to illegal mining in Meghalaya, if conducted in Assam , are arrested. (NNN)

7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MHRC Visits The Injured In Recent Crackdown By Security Forces

The Hills Times - 0
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight 10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily