Meghalaya Minister Warns of Sleeper Cell Threats, Calls for Tight Border Vigilance

SHILLONG, May 3: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Friday issued a stern warning regarding the threat of sleeper cells and illegal infiltration, particularly in areas along the India-Bangladesh border. He urged both civilians and security personnel to remain highly vigilant, citing growing security concerns in the region.

Minister Sangma highlighted vulnerabilities along Meghalaya’s border with Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for constant alertness.

“Constant vigilance is crucial,” he stated, pointing to recent developments that suggest heightened risk. He also underscored the seriousness of the issue by noting a sharp rise in illegal immigration cases, with over 100 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in the past four to five months.

The minister attributed these concerns to the state’s inadequately secured border areas, hampered by poor infrastructure and limited security presence. He warned that such weaknesses could be exploited by elements seeking to destabilize the region.

To counter these threats, Sangma announced the deployment of two additional Border Security Force (BSF) platoons in the sensitive South Garo Hills region. He also mentioned that the Home Department is actively working on plans to enhance surveillance and improve security infrastructure along vulnerable stretches.

In line with these efforts, the BSF confirmed it has placed its forces on high alert along the Meghalaya stretch of the India-Bangladesh border. This move comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting authorities to adopt a more proactive stance against potential threats.

Minister Sangma’s call for greater awareness and collaboration among the public and security forces reflects the state government’s urgent push to fortify Meghalaya’s borders and maintain internal security.