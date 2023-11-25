Meghalaya: NPP chooses to field all-women candidates for LS polls

SHILLONG, Nov 24: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday

said it will field Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh

and Tura MP Agatha K Sangma as the party’s candidates for the

upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shillong and Tura

parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

The NPP is looking to unseat three-time Lok Sabha MP Vincent

H Pala of the Congress in Shillong.

Making the announcement at the party headquarters here, NPP

state president Prestone Tynsong said, “I am happy to

announce the names of cabinet minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh

and MP Agatha K Sangma as official candidates for Shillong and

Tura parliamentary constituencies.” (PTI)