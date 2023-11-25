Meghalaya: NPP chooses to field all-women candidates for LS polls

SHILLONG, Nov 24: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday
said it will field Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh
and Tura MP Agatha K Sangma as the party’s candidates for the
upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shillong and Tura
parliamentary constituencies, respectively.
The NPP is looking to unseat three-time Lok Sabha MP Vincent
H Pala of the Congress in Shillong.
Making the announcement at the party headquarters here, NPP
state president Prestone Tynsong said, “I am happy to
announce the names of cabinet minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh
and MP Agatha K Sangma as official candidates for Shillong and
Tura parliamentary constituencies.” (PTI)
