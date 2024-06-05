30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Meghalaya-opposition parties win big in Shillong, Tura Lok Sabha seats

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, June 4: In a huge setback to BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) and Congress won the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats respectively, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Saleng A Sangma of the Indian National Congress defeated Tura MP Agatha Sangma by a massive margin of over 1.55 lakh votes of the total 6.74 lakh voters.

Agatha secured over 2.28 lakh votes of the 8 lakh plus eligible voters of Tura Lok Sabha constituency having 24 Assembly constituencies.

In Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon of the opposition Voice of the People’s Party defeated three times sitting MP Vincent H Pala of the Congress by a massive margin of over 3.7 lakh votes.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), BDR Tiwari said Syngkon secured 5071078 votes while Pala got 199168 votes.

Ampareen Lyngdoh of National People’s Party secured 186488 votes, Roberjune Kharjahrin from UDP secured 44563 votes, Lakhon Kma independent candidate secured 18582 votes and Peter Challam independent secured 7024 votes.

He said in Tura PC, Saleng A Sangma from INC secured 383919 votes, Agatha K Sangma of NPP secured 228678 votes, Zenith M Sangma of TMC secured 48709 votes, Laben Ch Marak independent secured 6910 votes, total 5840 votes gone for NOTA and 603 votes are rejected.

“Saleng A Sangma has defeated the NPP candidate Agatha K Sangma by a margin of 155241 votes,” he said.

The CEO said, “Entire voting process had gone very smoothly and very peacefully and there was no incident of re-poll anywhere. No violence was reported and the entire process had gone very smoothly.”

“The state has 76.6 per cent voters, who had exercised their right to franchise. Voters’ turnout was 73.78 per cent in Shillong and 81.37 per cent in Tura during the recent Lok Sabha polls. The overall voting was highest ever in any parliamentary election in the state,” he added. (NNN)

