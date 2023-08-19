Meghalaya Pineapple Fest inaugurated in New Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest – 2023, organised by the government of Meghalaya,

kicked off on Day 1 at the iconic Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi, celebrating Meghalaya’s famed produce,

the succulent Kew pineapples. The event commenced with the distinguished presence of the chief

guest minister of rural development & panchayati raj, Giriraj Singh; chief minister of Meghalaya,

Conrad K Sangma, cabinet minister, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, Dr Ampareen

Lyngdoh, cabinet minister of tourism department, Paul Lyngdoh commissioner & secretary,

agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, government of Meghalaya Dr Vijay Kumar D,

IAS and secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, government of Meghalaya, IAS,

Isawanda Laloo.

The minister of rural development & panchayati raj, Giriraj Singh shared his thoughts on the significance

of agricultural diversity and collaboration between states, ”I would like to express my appreciation for

the Government of Meghalaya’s initiative in organizing this event. It’s a step in the right direction

towards promoting sustainable agricultural practices, fostering inter-state cooperation, and enhancing

the livelihoods of farmers. In the context of our nation’s agricultural landscape, diversity is not just a

word; it’s a treasure trove of opportunities. Events like these encourage us to explore the possibilities

that lie within our own states, learn about their unique agricultural practices, and adapt them for the

benefit of all. Meghalaya’s pineapples have garnered a reputation for their exquisite taste and quality.

This event provides a platform not only to showcase this unique produce but also to highlight the hard

work and dedication of the farmers who nurture our land.”

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma said, ”This event marks a

significant moment in our journey to showcase the essence of Meghalaya’s culture, agriculture, and

unity. The Meghalaya Pineapple Fest is more than just a celebration of our state’s succulent produce; it’s

a platform to share the diversity of our culture, the innovation in our agriculture, and the unity that binds

our people. Our pineapples are not merely fruits; they are a testament to the fertile land, dedicated

farmers, and the rich legacy that Meghalaya carries. As we gather here in New Delhi, far from the rolling

hills and serene landscapes of Meghalaya, we bring a piece of our home to share with the world. Let us

cherish the moments of togetherness, embrace the culture, and savor the sweetness of Meghalaya, right

here in the heart of New Delhi. I take pride in telling you all that with persistent effort the Government of

Meghalaya and all stakeholders associated, the pineapples from Meghalaya are being sold across malls

in Dubai, Kuwait and Sharjah. For enhanced production a mobile processing unit at Umdihar IVCS, in

Umdihar Village (Ri Bhoi)has been set up. The Meghalaya pineapples are famous for their high-sugar

content (brix value of 16-18) and low sourness. The pineapples in the State are mostly being cultivated

without any use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, resulting in significantly lower heavy metal and

pesticide residue in the fruit. These traits make them highly suitable for lucrative international and

national markets. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for providing us with this

platform to showcase our achievements and aspirations. I am also thankful to all our partners,

performers, and participants who have come together to make this event a resounding success.”