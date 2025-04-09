Meghalaya Set to Grant Scientific Mining Permissions to 11 More Miners: CM Sangma

HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday announced that eleven more miners are expected to receive mining opening permissions soon, marking a key step forward in the state’s efforts to legalize and regulate coal mining through scientific methods.

Currently, three miners have already begun operations using scientific coal extraction techniques that have been approved by the Ministry of Coal. Sangma noted that while the initial operations have faced some challenges—particularly around the safe transportation of coal—the central authorities are satisfied with the implementation and adherence to safety protocols.

“Scientific coal mining by three miners has commenced in Meghalaya after the Coal Ministry expressed satisfaction with the extraction work,” Sangma said. He emphasized that these activities are being closely monitored to ensure strict compliance with environmental and safety standards.

The Chief Minister also shared that the state is preparing for an expansion of scientific mining, with nearly a dozen more miners close to receiving the green light. “As per the latest updates, around 11 miners are on the verge of getting mining opening permissions. Though I don’t have the exact timeline, we expect the approvals to be granted within a month or two,” he added.

Most of the upcoming mining activities will be based in the East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills districts—regions well known for their rich coal reserves and long-standing history with the mining industry.

This move toward scientific mining comes after years of scrutiny and criticism over unregulated and hazardous coal mining practices in the state. In response, the Meghalaya government, in coordination with the central government, has initiated a structured and lawful approach aimed at promoting sustainable mining practices.

Sangma highlighted that this shift is not only intended to ensure environmental safety and compliance with legal frameworks but also to support the economic well-being of mining communities. The state is striving to strike a balance between development and responsibility, ensuring that coal mining contributes to long-term prosperity without compromising safety or the environment.