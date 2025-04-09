37.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Meghalaya Set to Grant Scientific Mining Permissions to 11 More Miners: CM Sangma

Three miners have already begun operations using scientific coal extraction techniques that have been approved by the Ministry of Coal.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday announced that eleven more miners are expected to receive mining opening permissions soon, marking a key step forward in the state’s efforts to legalize and regulate coal mining through scientific methods.

Currently, three miners have already begun operations using scientific coal extraction techniques that have been approved by the Ministry of Coal. Sangma noted that while the initial operations have faced some challenges—particularly around the safe transportation of coal—the central authorities are satisfied with the implementation and adherence to safety protocols.

“Scientific coal mining by three miners has commenced in Meghalaya after the Coal Ministry expressed satisfaction with the extraction work,” Sangma said. He emphasized that these activities are being closely monitored to ensure strict compliance with environmental and safety standards.

The Chief Minister also shared that the state is preparing for an expansion of scientific mining, with nearly a dozen more miners close to receiving the green light. “As per the latest updates, around 11 miners are on the verge of getting mining opening permissions. Though I don’t have the exact timeline, we expect the approvals to be granted within a month or two,” he added.

Most of the upcoming mining activities will be based in the East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills districts—regions well known for their rich coal reserves and long-standing history with the mining industry.

This move toward scientific mining comes after years of scrutiny and criticism over unregulated and hazardous coal mining practices in the state. In response, the Meghalaya government, in coordination with the central government, has initiated a structured and lawful approach aimed at promoting sustainable mining practices.

Sangma highlighted that this shift is not only intended to ensure environmental safety and compliance with legal frameworks but also to support the economic well-being of mining communities. The state is striving to strike a balance between development and responsibility, ensuring that coal mining contributes to long-term prosperity without compromising safety or the environment.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
