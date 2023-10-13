Meghalaya sets up helpline for Bihar train derailment

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The Meghalaya government has set up a

helpline for the people of the state who were travelling in the

North East Express that derailed in Bihar’s Buxar district,

chief minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.

Sangma said he has also spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini

Vaishnaw about the situation.

Officers of the Meghalaya government are also in touch with

the railway authorities to ensure that people of the state

who were travelling in that train, which was coming to Assam

from Delhi, are provided assistance, he said.

No person from Meghalaya has been reported injured so far

in the accident, officials said.

In case any person needs assistance, the state authorities can

be reached at 1800 345 3644, they said.

Twenty-three coaches of the North East Express, on the way

to Kamakhya in Assam from Delhi’s Anand Vihar station,

derailed around 9.53 pm on Wednesday. Four people were

killed in the accident, and several were injured, officials said.

(PTI)