Meghalaya sets up helpline for Bihar train derailment

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Oct 12: The Meghalaya government has set up a
helpline for the people of the state who were travelling in the
North East Express that derailed in Bihar’s Buxar district,
chief minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.
Sangma said he has also spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini
Vaishnaw about the situation.
Officers of the Meghalaya government are also in touch with
the railway authorities to ensure that people of the state
who were travelling in that train, which was coming to Assam
from Delhi, are provided assistance, he said.

No person from Meghalaya has been reported injured so far
in the accident, officials said.
In case any person needs assistance, the state authorities can
be reached at 1800 345 3644, they said.
Twenty-three coaches of the North East Express, on the way
to Kamakhya in Assam from Delhi’s Anand Vihar station,
derailed around 9.53 pm on Wednesday. Four people were
killed in the accident, and several were injured, officials said.
(PTI)

