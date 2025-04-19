Meghalaya Woman Allegedly Abused by Employer in Nagpur; Arrest Made

HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 19: A woman from Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills district, working as a domestic help in Nagpur, was allegedly subjected to brutal physical abuse by her employer, sparking widespread outrage and urgent action from student organizations and authorities.

- Advertisement -

Reports indicate that the woman had recently moved to Nagpur for the job. Preliminary medical examinations revealed she suffered severe injuries, especially to her arm.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Delhi unit, intervened promptly, helping bring the case to the attention of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills and the Special Police Unit for the North East Region.

The incident has been strongly condemned, with demands for justice resonating across social media and among civil society groups. Meghalaya police are coordinating with Nagpur authorities to ensure swift legal action.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment, and the accused employer has been arrested, according to official sources.