Meghalaya Students Demand Crackdown on Firecrackers for a Greener Diwali

Thursday, October 31: With Diwali festivities approaching, a student-led initiative in Shillong, Meghalaya, is calling for a ban on firecrackers due to rising concerns over air quality and environmental impact. The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has formally appealed to the state government, urging a temporary halt to the sale and use of firecrackers in the East Khasi Hills district, citing the growing health hazards associated with air and sound pollution in the city.

In a letter addressed to East Khasi Hills district administrator RM Kurbah, KSU’s central executive committee explained that such a ban could pave the way for a healthier Diwali celebration, free from the adverse environmental impacts often linked to traditional firecrackers. Highlighting eco-friendly alternatives, KSU proposed that people celebrate the festival with earthen lamps, diyas, and other cultural activities that preserve Diwali’s festive spirit while reducing harm to the environment.

KSU’s concerns are driven by data and observations that air pollution levels have escalated sharply in the region in recent years, particularly during festival seasons when firecracker usage peaks. According to the KSU Environment Committee, Diwali celebrations in previous years have led to significant increases in pollutant levels, affecting air quality and posing serious risks for residents, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. The organization believes that air quality concerns are now urgent, with its president, Lambokstar Marngar, underscoring that they are not opposed to Diwali celebrations but advocate for festivities that respect the city’s fragile ecosystem.

The student body’s plea for a temporary ban also draws attention to a national ranking last month that placed Meghalaya’s Byrnihat town at the top of India’s most polluted cities, with air quality levels surpassing the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) limit. This ranking raises additional concerns, as Byrnihat, located along the interstate border, serves as a critical industrial area in the state and already suffers from substantial air quality challenges. The prospect of more firecracker-related pollution could compound an already critical situation.

The KSU further highlighted that pollution from firecrackers not only affects air quality but also generates significant sound pollution, which has detrimental effects on both human health and local wildlife. The impact of firecrackers on air and sound pollution during Diwali celebrations has been particularly noticeable in densely populated areas, where smoke, fine particulate matter, and noise accumulate quickly, affecting residents and especially endangering those with respiratory illnesses. By advocating for a temporary firecracker ban, KSU hopes to create an environment that is healthier and safer for all community members, including vulnerable populations and wildlife.

The appeal by KSU has garnered attention for promoting eco-friendly alternatives. KSU members suggest that traditional diyas, lamps, and cultural programs can still offer a celebratory ambiance while avoiding the environmental and health repercussions associated with firecrackers. With growing awareness about the need for sustainable practices during festive celebrations, KSU’s suggestions resonate with broader efforts across India to advocate for “green” celebrations that balance tradition with ecological responsibility.

Community support for KSU’s proposal has been widespread, particularly among residents who are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of firecracker usage. Health experts have echoed these sentiments, warning that poor air quality can have lasting effects on public health, especially for individuals with asthma, allergies, and other respiratory conditions.

The KSU concluded its letter with a call for immediate action from the district administration, hoping for swift government measures to mitigate the pollution risk associated with Diwali firecrackers. KSU has also reached out to other local organizations, environmental groups, and student bodies, seeking their support for a firecracker-free Diwali celebration.

This call for a ban on firecrackers aligns with similar efforts in other Indian states, where local administrations and environmental agencies are increasingly regulating or restricting firecracker sales during major festivals. While the effectiveness of such bans varies by region, they contribute to a broader awareness about the environmental and health costs of traditional celebration methods, prompting a nationwide shift toward sustainable and responsible festivities.