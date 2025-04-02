Meghalaya’s Kevin Lyngdoh Sangriang Wins Double Gold at National MTB Championship

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s rising cycling star, Kevin Lyngdoh Sangriang, brought glory to the state by clinching two gold medals at the 21st National Mountain Bike Championship 2025.

The prestigious event took place at Morni Hills, Haryana, from March 28 to 31, and was organized by the Haryana Cycling Association under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India.

Hailing from Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills, 15-year-old Kevin showcased his exceptional talent by dominating the competition. He secured gold in both the Cross Country Time Trial and Cross Country Olympic (XCO) categories, cementing his reputation as one of India’s most promising young cyclists.

Kevin competed on a high-performance bicycle worth ₹1 lakh, sponsored by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. Expressing his gratitude, Kevin said, “I wish to thank Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, whose sponsorship of the bicycle helped me win these gold medals.”

On Tuesday, the Meghalaya Cycling Association (MCA) honored Kevin for his outstanding achievement at a felicitation ceremony held at ISBT Junction in Mawlai Mawiong. The event was presided over by MCA president Lening B. Bareh, who praised Kevin’s dedication and hard work.

Meghalaya sent a 14-member contingent to the championship, with another rider, Meban Aiboklang Suiam, securing a silver medal. Although the remaining 12 cyclists missed out on podium finishes, they gained valuable experience competing at the national level.

Kevin’s triumph has not only made Meghalaya proud but also highlighted the state’s growing presence in India’s competitive cycling scene. His success is expected to inspire a new generation of young cyclists from the region to take up the sport and aim for national and international recognition.