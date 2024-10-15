26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...

Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs of Manipur to meet in Delhi today

Efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the warring communities and seek a solution

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 14: For the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur last year, a number of MLAs of Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities are set to hold a joint meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday under the supervision of the home ministry, officials said.

Three Naga MLAs will attend the meeting in the national capital, while the exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators to participate is not yet clear, they said.

- Advertisement -

“The talks are part of the Centre’s efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the warring communities and seek a solution to the crisis,” an official told PTI.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023.

“From the Naga side, three MLAs – Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho and Ram Muivah – will be attending the meeting in New Delhi. Muivah is currently in the national capital over a personal issue,” an official source said.

All three MLAs are from the Naga People’s Front (NPF), an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

- Advertisement -

Several BJP legislators also left for the national capital on different flights from Imphal.

“We have been asked to come to Delhi to discuss certain things. I don’t know the exact agenda now. We have been exploring all means for bringing peace,” Water Resources Minister Awangbou Newmai told reporters at Imphal airport.

NPF legislator L Dikho said it is difficult to bring peace to Manipur unless all the communities and people are involved.

“The initiative of the Home Ministry is a very good sign and I have hopes. I would like to attend the meeting and see how far we can go with this initiative,” Dikho said.

- Advertisement -

State Congress president K Meghachandra said any initiative to reach a solution is good but the opposition party was not invited.

“However, if the outcome is positive, it will be good for the people of entire Manipur. But the participation of opposition is also required (at the meeting) given the magnitude of the violence,” said Meghachandra who also left for Delhi for some other reason.

Speaker T Satyabrata had flown to Delhi on Sunday.

“The talks are part of the Centre’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between the warring communities and to seek a solution in the more than a year-and-a-half-long ethnic crisis in the state,” an official said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a frontal organisation of Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur, said there should have been consultative talks within the community on the agenda of the meeting.

“No civil society organisations were informed about the meeting by the MLAs. They should have been made aware of such an important meeting,” ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing said. (PTI)

7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch 12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most 8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India 8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas