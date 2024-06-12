MHRC calls for detailed report from DGP

SHILLONG, June 11: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has called for a detailed report from the Director General of Police (DGP) into the incident that occurred on June 9, at the additional secretariat parking lot where Bindas Syiem was staging a peaceful hunger strike.

The Commission has also directed SP of East Khasi Hills district, Rituraj Ravi to appear in person before the Commission on June 20.

This was following allegations that the SP was trying to forcefully shift Bindas Syiem to a hospital.

Syiem had staged a hunger strike in protest against the delay to reconstruct the dilapidated Nongpoh – Umden to Sonapur road. (NNN)