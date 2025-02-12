21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
type here...

Militants arrested from Imphal West, Tengnoupal districts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 11: Security forces arrested nine militants from Manipur’s Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Tuesday.

Two militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended from Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West district on Monday, police said.

- Advertisement -

They were involved in extortion activities in the Rupmahal Tank area.

Related Posts:

In another operation, security forces on Sunday arrested two militants belonging to the banned outfits United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK from boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Security forces also arrested five members of banned KCP (Taibanganba) group from L Minou ridgeline in Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday.

The security forces seized One LMG rifle, one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles and an AK 47 rifle along with 14 magazines, ammunition and other articles from the five arrested militants on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Police apprehended a man from Kawnpui area in Churachandpur district for weapons trafficking on Sunday. One Colt 7.65mm auto pistol and 9mm pistol (country-made) along with three magazines, 16 different ammunition and other articles were seized from his possession. (PTI)

7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling 8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers 10 Most Expensive Rose In The World 10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day 10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park