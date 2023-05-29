Miscreants damage Naga Club building in Kohima

KOHIMA, May 28 (PTI): The Naga Club building in the heart of Kohima city was vandalised and damaged by unknown miscreants in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The Naga Club building housed the office of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), an apex body of the Naga students and youth and also some shops and printing press as well as the office of Kohima Press Club and All Nagaland College Students’ Union.

As per the initial report, the incident reportedly took place at around 3 am, Additional SP of Kohima, Relo T Aye said, adding that they have received an FIR from the NSF and an investigation is being carried out by a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by himself.

Police have recovered various tools including machetes used by the miscreants and sharp materials to destroy the office, while further investigation is in progress.

“We were protecting and preserving the Naga Club building as the Heritage of Naga people but it is very unfortunate that miscreants had not only damaged the building but it is suspected that the historical records of the Nagas have also been destroyed,” NSF president Kegwayhun Tep told reporters here.

“I got the information around 4 am and by the time I reached those people had already left,” he said, adding that though the miscreants are not identified an FIR has been lodged in North Police Station Kohima.