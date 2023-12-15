15 C
Mizoram Assembly pays homage to former minister

AIZAWL, Dec 14: The Mizoram Assembly on Thursday paid tribute to former minister Lalbiakzuala, who died of cancer on November 14.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma made obituary references to Lalbiakzuala and recalled his contribution as a politician.

Opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte, BJP legislature party leader K Beichhua and lone Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga also paid tribute to the former minister.

A minute’s silence was observed by the members as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Lalbiakzuala, who joined the Congress in 1987, worked in different capacities in the party.

He successfully contested the state assembly polls from the Khawhai constituency in 1993 on a Congress ticket, and was made minister of state in April 1998, holding the environment, forest, soil & water conservation portfolios.

Lalbiakzuala was diagnosed with lung cancer in early November. (PTI)

 

