Mizoram bridge collapse: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of lives

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and
former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said they were
saddened at the loss of lives of several people in a railway
bridge collapse in Mizoram and urged the authorities to speed
up the rescue and relief work.
“Deeply saddened to learn about the terrible tragedy in Sairang
area, in Mizoram, where an under construction railway bridge
collapsed, resulting in the loss of lives of several people,
including construction workers.
“Our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families of
the bereaved. We hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,”
Kharge said on X, formerly Twitter.
“We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief
work, so that precious lives can be saved,” he also said.
Rahul Gandhi also said he was deeply saddened by the tragic
news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an
under-construction railway overbridge in Mizoram.
“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a
speedy recovery to those injured. I urge Congress workers to
provide all possible help in relief and rescue efforts,” Gandhi
said on X.
At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared
trapped after the nder-construction railway bridge collapsed
near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.
Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km
from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, they
said.
“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so
far… many others are still missing,” a police officer said.
Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with
the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex
gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims. (PTI)