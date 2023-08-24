Mizoram bridge collapse: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of lives

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and

former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said they were

saddened at the loss of lives of several people in a railway

bridge collapse in Mizoram and urged the authorities to speed

up the rescue and relief work.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the terrible tragedy in Sairang

area, in Mizoram, where an under construction railway bridge

collapsed, resulting in the loss of lives of several people,

including construction workers.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families of

the bereaved. We hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,”

Kharge said on X, formerly Twitter.

“We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief

work, so that precious lives can be saved,” he also said.

Rahul Gandhi also said he was deeply saddened by the tragic

news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an

under-construction railway overbridge in Mizoram.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a

speedy recovery to those injured. I urge Congress workers to

provide all possible help in relief and rescue efforts,” Gandhi

said on X.

At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared

trapped after the nder-construction railway bridge collapsed

near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km

from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, they

said.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so

far… many others are still missing,” a police officer said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with

the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex

gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims. (PTI)