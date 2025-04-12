AR Rahman to reunite with Shiamak Davar for his ‘The Wonderment Tour’

MUMBAI, April 11: Music maestro AR Rahman has joined hands with noted choreographer Shiamak Davar for his highly anticipated “The Wonderment Tour”, to be held next month.

The ‘Wonderment Tour’ will be a grand celebration of Rahman’s musical legacy, taking audiences on a spectacular journey through his timeless hits, while Davar’s choreography promises to elevate the experience with his signature style, a press release issued here read. “Our journey together on ‘Taal’ and ‘Kisna’ was an unforgettable one, and I’ve no doubt that in ‘The Wonderment Tour’ he will create something truly magical. The ‘Wonderment Tour’ is in every sense a celebration of music, dance, and the magic that happens when two art forms come together to create something extraordinary and who better than Shiamak for this” Rahman said in a statement.

Davar said he is thrilled to be working with Rahman again.

“He has an unparalleled ability to touch hearts through his music, and I’m thrilled to bring his compositions to life through dance. With ‘The Wonderment Tour’, we are not just showcasing his music — we’re taking the audience on a journey of pure emotion, rhythm, and joy. It’s a performance that I believe will stay with them forever,” the choreographer said. The concert, conceptualized by Rahman in collaboration with Percept Live, and co-produced between Percept Live, Fair Game and Jo Entertainment, will be held on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium. (PTI)