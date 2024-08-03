26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 3, 2024
type here...

Mizoram CM likely to meet Manipur counterpart to address Meitei-Kuki-Zo ethnic violence

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Aug 2: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma may soon visit Imphal to meet his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh to address the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement, however, did not clarify whether Lalduhoma would mediate discussions between Meitei and Kuki-Zo organisations.

- Advertisement -

During a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on August 1, Lalduhoma mentioned that Singh had invited him to Imphal and expressed his willingness to comply with the request.

“I was invited by Manipur CM Biren Singh to visit Imphal. I want to respond and comply with his request,” Laldhuoma was quoted as telling Shah in the statement.

Sources revealed that Singh made the invitation during a meeting with Lalduhoma on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 28.

During the meeting with Shah, Lalduhoma suggested facilitating a dialogue between the Home Ministry and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a tribal organisation representing the Kuki-Zo community, to resolve the conflict, the statement added.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, various ethnic-based groups representing the Kuki-Hmar-Mizo-Zomi communities formed a political platform called the ‘Kuki-Zo Council’ to represent their interests in future talks with the Centre. The council’s full committee and statement of purpose are expected to be finalised on August 7, sources said.

The Kuki-Zo organisations, along with 10 Kuki MLAs and Kuki insurgent groups, currently under the suspension of operations (SoO) pact with the Centre and Manipur government, have demanded a separate Union territory with legislature, similar to Pondicherry, as a solution to the conflict.

Meitei organisations, however, have rejected this proposal and instead call for an Assam-type National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify “illegal migrants” from the Kuki-Zo communities.

The Manipur chief minister told the Assembly recently that the ethnic violence has resulted in 226 deaths since May 2023, with 39 people still missing and over 59,000 displaced in relief camps. The conflict has also led to the destruction of 11,133 houses and damage to 4,569 others, he added. (PTI)

Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Law and order to be reviewed if ‘illegal tax’ collection continues...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes