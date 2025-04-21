Mizoram Government School Teachers to Stage Black Badge Protest Over Revocation of Provincialization

HT Digital

AIZAWL, APR 21: Teachers in state-run schools across Mizoram will wear black badges at their workplaces throughout the week to protest the government’s decision to revoke the provincialization of several schools and demote senior educators and headmasters.

- Advertisement -

The protest, organized by the Mizoram Government School Teachers Union (MIGOSTU), will begin on Monday and continue until Friday.

The union has been demanding the reinstatement of schools that were granted provincialized status under the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government. According to MIGOSTU, the current Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, revoked the status citing procedural lapses that allegedly require amendments.

MIGOSTU also alleged that many senior teachers, who had served for years as principals of middle and high schools, were unfairly demoted to regular teaching positions. The union is urging the government to restore both the provincialized status of the affected schools and the positions of demoted headmasters.

All union members will participate in the black badge demonstration throughout the week as a symbol of protest, MIGOSTU stated.

- Advertisement -

View all stories 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions





