16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

Mizoram govt will remove non-performing employees: CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Nov 27:  Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said his government has decided to remove non-performing employees from service.

During a meeting to review the initiatives of the education department held in Aizawl, Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that committees are being formed in departments to review the services of employees under the state government.

- Advertisement -

He said that initiatives were taken to ensure a qualified and efficient workforce.

Related Posts:

“We feel that it is better we relieve all unqualified employees, who are no longer worth to be employed, to exit from their services as per norms. We are committed to having efficient employees, who maintain good quality of services,” the chief minister told the meeting.

Lalduhoma said that his government is taking steps to ensure that all projects are executed properly and effectively.

“Projects are being closely monitored by the state project monitoring committee, which has inspected about 40 ongoing projects so far. We will be stringent in implementing and monitoring projects in the state,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister also said that the government is taking measures to streamline the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which was earlier availed and used by departments on their own.

He said that the government has decided to centralise CSR from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and all departments will seek CSR with the knowledge of a CSR cell.

Lalduhoma further said that his government is desirous of avoiding Central funding, which has a high percentage of state matching share.

All departments must submit their proposal for projects to the Centre through the state planning department to avoid overlapping project proposals, he said. (PTI)

Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Guv urges people to donate blood

The Hills Times -
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom