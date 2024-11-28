Mizoram govt will remove non-performing employees: CM

AIZAWL, Nov 27: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said his government has decided to remove non-performing employees from service.

During a meeting to review the initiatives of the education department held in Aizawl, Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that committees are being formed in departments to review the services of employees under the state government.

He said that initiatives were taken to ensure a qualified and efficient workforce.

“We feel that it is better we relieve all unqualified employees, who are no longer worth to be employed, to exit from their services as per norms. We are committed to having efficient employees, who maintain good quality of services,” the chief minister told the meeting.

Lalduhoma said that his government is taking steps to ensure that all projects are executed properly and effectively.

“Projects are being closely monitored by the state project monitoring committee, which has inspected about 40 ongoing projects so far. We will be stringent in implementing and monitoring projects in the state,” he said.

The chief minister also said that the government is taking measures to streamline the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which was earlier availed and used by departments on their own.

He said that the government has decided to centralise CSR from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and all departments will seek CSR with the knowledge of a CSR cell.

Lalduhoma further said that his government is desirous of avoiding Central funding, which has a high percentage of state matching share.

All departments must submit their proposal for projects to the Centre through the state planning department to avoid overlapping project proposals, he said. (PTI)