Mizoram Police, BSF seize huge quantity of ammunition

AIZAWL, June 25: The CID (Special Branch) of Mizoram Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized a huge quantity of live ammunition of 7.62 mm and arrested one person in Aizawl district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific input the team launched a joint operation at Seling village about 36 km from state capital Aizawl on Tuesday and seized 3,008 live ammunition of 7.62 mm worth around Rs 16.54 lakh from a pickup truck, he said.

The driver of the pickup truck identified as Lalawithanga (48), a resident of Zaungtui locality in Aizawl, was arrested for transporting the ammunition, he said.

The vehicle used for transporting the ammunition was also seized by the agencies in the presence of civil witnesses, he said.

A case has been registered under Arms Act at Bawngkawn police station in Aizawl in connection with the seizure, the police officer said.

Further investigation of the case is on, he added. (PTI)