Mizoram Police rewards Indigo staffer for helping in seizure of drugs, arm

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Mizoram Police has hailed the exemplary

efforts of an Indigo staffer who helped in the seizure of a

substantial quantity of Crystal Meth worth over Rs 25 crore

from Myanmar Nationals and the detection of live 22

ammunition from a man from Churachandpur, Manipur.

In recognition of her outstanding dedication and service, HT

Vanlalruati, executive security at Indigo Airlines at Lengpui

airport who has been posted at the airport since 2020, was

awarded a letter of appreciation and a cash reward of Rs. 5000

from Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla, IPS on Thursday morning in the

presence of other senior police officers of Mizoram Police.

Press note from Mizoram Police media cell dated November 23

says, “We are pleased to recognize her diligent and vigilant

actions, which have contributed significantly to maintaining

security and upholding the law. On 3rd October 2023, at 09:20

AM, Ms. HT Vanlalruati detected 10 packets of suspected

Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) weighing 10.200 kilograms

with an estimated value of over Rs 25,495,000 during the

screening of check-in baggage at the Indigo screening point at

Lengpui Airport. The contraband was found in two blue

suitcases belonging to a passenger, Mrs. Lalremthangi (38) and

Mrs Tinchuaii of Letpanchhawng, Myanmar while traveling on

Indigo flight to New Delhi. Subsequently, a case was registered

under Special Narcotic P.S case No. 48/2023 Dt 03.10.2023 u/s

22(c) ND&PS Act 1985 / RW 14 A Foreigner Act 1946.

Furthermore, on October 9th, 2023, at 01:00 PM, she detected

one live .22 ammunition in the check-in baggage of a

passenger, Mr. William (35) of Churachandpur, Manipur,

traveling on Indigo flight to Guwahati. It is noteworthy that Mr.

William did not possess a valid license to carry ammunition. The

culprit and the detected article were handed over to Sairang

Police, leading to the registration of Sairang P.S case

No.46/2023 Dt 09.10.23 u/s 25(1-B) (a) Arms Act”.