Mizoram Police rewards Indigo staffer for helping in seizure of drugs, arm

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Mizoram Police has hailed the exemplary
efforts of an Indigo staffer who helped in the seizure of a
substantial quantity of Crystal Meth worth over Rs 25 crore
from Myanmar Nationals and the detection of live 22
ammunition from a man from Churachandpur, Manipur.
In recognition of her outstanding dedication and service, HT
Vanlalruati, executive security at Indigo Airlines at Lengpui
airport who has been posted at the airport since 2020, was
awarded a letter of appreciation and a cash reward of Rs. 5000
from Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla, IPS on Thursday morning in the
presence of other senior police officers of Mizoram Police.
Press note from Mizoram Police media cell dated November 23
says, “We are pleased to recognize her diligent and vigilant
actions, which have contributed significantly to maintaining
security and upholding the law. On 3rd October 2023, at 09:20
AM, Ms. HT Vanlalruati detected 10 packets of suspected
Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) weighing 10.200 kilograms
with an estimated value of over Rs 25,495,000 during the
screening of check-in baggage at the Indigo screening point at
Lengpui Airport. The contraband was found in two blue
suitcases belonging to a passenger, Mrs. Lalremthangi (38) and
Mrs Tinchuaii of Letpanchhawng, Myanmar while traveling on
Indigo flight to New Delhi. Subsequently, a case was registered
under Special Narcotic P.S case No. 48/2023 Dt 03.10.2023 u/s
22(c) ND&PS Act 1985 / RW 14 A Foreigner Act 1946.
Furthermore, on October 9th, 2023, at 01:00 PM, she detected
one live .22 ammunition in the check-in baggage of a
passenger, Mr. William (35) of Churachandpur, Manipur,
traveling on Indigo flight to Guwahati. It is noteworthy that Mr.
William did not possess a valid license to carry ammunition. The
culprit and the detected article were handed over to Sairang
Police, leading to the registration of Sairang P.S case
No.46/2023 Dt 09.10.23 u/s 25(1-B) (a) Arms Act”.