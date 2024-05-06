24.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

Mizoram records 52 per cent growth in GST collection in April

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, May 5: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma said the northeastern state has registered a 52 per cent growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April this year.

Quoting the data released by the Union Finance Ministry,  Lalduhoma on Friday said that Mizoram collected Rs 108 crore in GST in April this year against Rs 71 crore collected in the same period the previous year.

- Advertisement -

He attributed the growth in GST collection to massive efforts made by the state finance, planning and taxation department in revenue collection.

“The reason behind the growth in GST collection is due to the massive efforts made by the finance, planning and taxation departments. People and business communities in particular are also aware of the importance of giving taxes to augment our revenue,” the chief minister said.

He claimed that the state’s financial condition is moving towards stability due to the austerity measures being implemented by legislators and officials.

In the Union Finance Ministry’s data, Mizoram collected Rs 108 crore in April 2024 against Rs 71 crore collected in the same period of the previous year. (PTI)

Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Governor launches ‘School on Wheels’ for children staying in relief...

The Hills Times -
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa