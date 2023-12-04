24 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 4, 2023
type here...

Mizoram: ZPM clean bowls MNF, set to form government after 26 seat lead

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Dec 4: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a six-party alliance, is leading in 26 out of 40 seats in Mizoram, with seven confirmed wins, indicating its readiness to form an independent government.

- Advertisement -

The Election Commission of India reports the Mizo National Front (MNF) lagging behind with 11 seats. ZPM’s victories include Lal Famikima in Kolasib, Prof. Lalnilawma in Tawi, TBC Lalvenchhunga in Aizawl West-I, Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West-II, W Chhuanawma in Tuichang, LALMUANPUIA PUNTE in Hrangturzo, and Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui.

ZPM has defeated prominent MNF leaders, with Lalnghinglova Hmar defeating Lalruatkima and W. Chhuanawma overcoming incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia. Lalnghinglova Hmar won in Aizawl West-II with 10,398 votes and a margin of 4,819.

ZPM’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Lalduhoma, is planning to meet the Governor to stake a claim for government formation, promising to address the state’s financial crisis through necessary reforms.

He added that financial reform is essential and that a resource mobilisation team will be formed for the same. The team will also focus on anti-corruption measures and will give consent to the CBI at the earliest.

- Advertisement -

Lalduhoma is expected to meet the Governor in the next few days to confirm his ability to form the government, with the swearing-in ceremony expected to take place within this month.

12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: APSC Sukanya Das arrested over APSC cash-for-job scam

The Hills Times - 0
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers