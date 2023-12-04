Mizoram: ZPM clean bowls MNF, set to form government after 26 seat lead

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Dec 4: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a six-party alliance, is leading in 26 out of 40 seats in Mizoram, with seven confirmed wins, indicating its readiness to form an independent government.

- Advertisement -

The Election Commission of India reports the Mizo National Front (MNF) lagging behind with 11 seats. ZPM’s victories include Lal Famikima in Kolasib, Prof. Lalnilawma in Tawi, TBC Lalvenchhunga in Aizawl West-I, Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West-II, W Chhuanawma in Tuichang, LALMUANPUIA PUNTE in Hrangturzo, and Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui.

ZPM has defeated prominent MNF leaders, with Lalnghinglova Hmar defeating Lalruatkima and W. Chhuanawma overcoming incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia. Lalnghinglova Hmar won in Aizawl West-II with 10,398 votes and a margin of 4,819.

ZPM’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Lalduhoma, is planning to meet the Governor to stake a claim for government formation, promising to address the state’s financial crisis through necessary reforms.

He added that financial reform is essential and that a resource mobilisation team will be formed for the same. The team will also focus on anti-corruption measures and will give consent to the CBI at the earliest.

- Advertisement -

Lalduhoma is expected to meet the Governor in the next few days to confirm his ability to form the government, with the swearing-in ceremony expected to take place within this month.