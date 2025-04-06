27.7 C
MLA Darang flags off exposure tour for GBs to Kaziranga

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 5: The 38thEast Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang recently today flagged off an exposure tour for Kaziranga National Park, (Assam) here in which thirty Gaon Burahss and Gaon Buris (GBs) from Bosing & Bogong group of village are embarking on a journey to learn and experience various aspects of wildlife conservation, rural and eco -tourism, safari experience, and interact with community members engaged in conservation efforts of Kaziranga National Park as part of the  exposure tour initiated and sponsored by the MLA.

Darang on the occasion urged the GBs to play a key role in conservation and protection of Wildlife and Nature for environmental conservation and appealed the GBs for successful implementation of the Air Gun Surrender campaign and in preventing and stopping rampant hunting of wildlife and protection of flora. He expressed hope that the objective for organizing the awareness cum exposure tour will surely make a positive impact in the society.

Senior Citizen Gagam Ering also spoke on the importance of sensitization efforts on themes of eco-tourism & conservation taken up by the local MLA to spread the message of conservation and wildlife protection for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion DFO Wildlife Kenpi Ete while welcoming the MLA’s initiative, asserted that the success stories of the community drive conservation efforts in protecting the flora and wildlife of the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, Assam (which is a UNESCO Heritage Site) will surely inspire to replicate these best practices in their respective areas and create awareness among the local people.

District Tourism Officer Leena Perme highlighted on the huge inflow of domestic and foreign tourists to see the wildlife in Kaziranga National park, creating income generating activities for the local people through homestays and other economic activities in the vicinity from which the GBs can impart back to the rural people.

Coordinator cum Team Leader Gandhi Darang, who is a Nature Guide and Conservation enthusiast, will lead the team from April 4 to 6.

