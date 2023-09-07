27 C
M’laya minister questions centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ move

SHILLONG, Sept 5: Meghalaya cabinet minister and UDP
working president Paul Lyngdoh questioned the Centre’s move
to implement ‘one nation, one election’ when the country in
fact needs more than one time zone.

Lyngdoh told reporters that he is yet to fully study the impact
of such a plan on the part of the government.

“But I do feel that in the context of a very diverse country like
India, for instance, the country is so diverse that in fact, we
need more than one-time zone so how can you talk in terms of
‘one nation, one election’, the rest of the country starts

working very late compared to us because the sun rises much
earlier here. So the United States is a single nation but it has
four different time zones, so I think that answers a lot,” he
said.

Lyngdoh then said, “It is absolutely very difficult. In fact, we
have been saying that we believe in unity in diversity so let us
practice that.” (NNN)

