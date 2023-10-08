MoS Home Mishra visits Sikkim, assures of all central help

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: The central government is closely

monitoring the situation in Sikkim, where a cloudburst and

floods led to severe destruction and deaths, and providing all

the necessary support and assistance to the state, Union

minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Saturday.

Mishra, who is currently visiting the areas hit by Glacial Lake

Outburst Flood (GLOF), cloud burst and flash floods, also said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit

Shah are in constant touch with Sikkim chief minister Prem

Singh Tamang with regard to the extent of damages and rescue

and relief work.

The government of India under Prime Minister Modi is standing

in solidarity with the people of Sikkim and leaving no stone

unturned to restore normalcy in the state, according to an

official release.

Within a day of the incident, Home Minister Shah has deputed

Mishra to visit Sikkim.

Mishra reached Gangtok on Friday night, and chaired a meeting

with the chief secretary and head of departments concerned of

the state government, and senior officers of the Army, ITBP,

BRO, NHIDCL and NHPC at Gangtok, this morning.

He informed that the government of India has constituted an

Inter-Ministerial Central Team comprising senior officers of five

central ministries — Agriculture, Road Transport & Highways, Jal

Shakti, Energy and Finance.

The team will visit the state from Sunday, October 8, to take

stock of the ground situation, assess the damages and provide

assistance wherever necessary.

The minister said the central government has granted an

advance sanction of the allocated SDRF for 2023-24 to enable

the state to carry out immediate rescue, relief and restoration.

He said the central government under Prime Minister Modi

urged the state government officials to prepare a short term

and long-term plan to effectively accomplish the task of re-

building the damaged and lost infrastructure in the shortest

possible time.

Earlier, chief secretary, Sikkim briefed the Union minister of

state about the sequence of events since the early hours of

October 4 that led to the disaster, and the extent of damages,

the release said.

He apprised the Union MoS about the extensive damages to

roads and other vital infrastructures like telecommunication,

water and electricity.

He informed about the casualties and the status of the relief

camps. Further, he delivered a comprehensive summary of the

steps being taken by the state government in active

coordination with the army, NDRF, BRO, ITBP and all other

agencies.

In the afternoon, Mishra visited the Army camp at Burdong

where maximum casualties have happened.

He is slated to meet the chief minister on October 8 and will

visit affected areas and relief camps.

The ITBP has carried out rescue operation right from October 4

night itself, and evacuated more than 175 people, and they are

running relief centres within their different camps, the release

said.

A total of 40 people were stranded into a totally cut off area,

they were rescued through highly dangerous terrain, and

evacuated through rough rivers through cables and ropes.

Six people, who were trapped on the other side of dam tunnel,

were rescued. Sixty-eight people were stranded at Zanak, which

is at 16,000 feet height, and everyone was rescued and brought

to ITBP camp at Goma.

Four stranded families were brought to Lachung BOP of ITBP

and they are camping there. Four teams of NDRF are deployed

and they have also rescued 178 people.

Tourist are facilitated to contact their relatives over satellite

phones from Lachung and two different locations of ITBP and

Indian Army.

Indian Air Force helicopters are on standby to launch air rescue,

subject to weather conditions.

Army personnel along with necessary search and rescue

equipment are assisting state administration in restoration

work, the release said. (PTI)