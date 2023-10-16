Myanmar national held with Meth tablets worth Rs 45 crore

AIZAWL, Oct 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old Myanmar national was

apprehended by Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champai district

for possessing Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore,

the paramilitary force said in a statement on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles carried out an

operation at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the

Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday, it said.

Around 1.5 lakh tablets (15 kgs) of Methamphetamine worth

Rs 45 crore were seized from the possession of a Myanmar

national during the operation, it said.

The seized drug and the accused were handed over to

Champhai police for further legal proceedings, the statement

added.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Rifles and Mizoram’s Excise and

Narcotics department seized 40,400 tablets of

Methamphetamine worth Rs 12.12 crore from the possession

of two Assam residents at Zote village in Champhai district.

