Myanmar national held with Meth tablets worth Rs 45 crore

AIZAWL, Oct 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old Myanmar national was
apprehended by Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champai district
for possessing Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore,
the paramilitary force said in a statement on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles carried out an
operation at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the
Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday, it said.
Around 1.5 lakh tablets (15 kgs) of Methamphetamine worth
Rs 45 crore were seized from the possession of a Myanmar
national during the operation, it said.
The seized drug and the accused were handed over to
Champhai police for further legal proceedings, the statement
added.
Earlier on Thursday, Assam Rifles and Mizoram’s Excise and
Narcotics department seized 40,400 tablets of
Methamphetamine worth Rs 12.12 crore from the possession
of two Assam residents at Zote village in Champhai district.
(PTI)