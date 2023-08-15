Naga flag, constitution inseparable from sovereignty of people: Muivah

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 14: NSCN (IM) general secretary Th Muivah on

Monday said the government of India had officially

acknowledged the issue of integration of all Naga areas as the

legitimate right of the Nagas and that it will be finalised

accordingly.

Addressing the 77 th Naga Independence Day celebration at the

NSCN (IM) council headquarters at Hebron, Muivah said after

18 year-long political talks, the government of India and the

National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) finally signed the

historic Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, on the

foundation of recognition of the unique history and sovereignty

of the Nagas, and shared sovereignty and coexistence of the

two entities.

Claiming that the NSCN (IM) is the one and only authentic

political organisation of the Naga people, he said the

agreement is a mutually agreed official document.

“This Framework Agreement is our legacy. We must defend

what we have achieved with our own sweat and blood,” he

stressed.

On separate Naga flag and constitution, Muivah, who is leading

the NSCN in talks with the government of India, said these are

“naturally inseparable” from the sovereignty of a people.

“It is universally an accepted truth that the flag and constitution

are constituent parts of sovereignty. There is no ambiguity

about it.

“The Indian leaders understand it too. They must take the stand

to speak the truth,” he added.

The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by

Muivah and government interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N

Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Greeting the Naga people on the occasion, Muivah said the

Nagas are proud of their past dynamic leaders who took the

right decision in declaring the Naga national independence on

August 14, 1947, on the eve of the British departure from

British India.

“It was a historic step that gives new meaning to the Naga

national identity and saved the future of the Nagas,” he said.

Muivah added the Naga people reaffirmed their national

decision to remain a sovereign independence Nagalim rejecting

the offer of the Union of India and that of Burma.

He went on to say that the Naga national assembly, upholding

the national decision, rejected and condemned both the so-

called 16-point memorandum and the Shillong Accord as

treacherous acts of treason.

“The heart of the matter is that the Nagas are a sovereign

people, who have been living in their own land from time

immemorial,” he said.

Muivah reiterated that the Naga national resistance movement

is all about defending the inherent sovereign right of the Nagas

and their land.

The Centre is not willing to accept the demands apparently

because it had abrogated Article 370 which gave a special

status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the annulment of the

special status in 2019, the separate flag and the Constitution of

Jammu and Kashmir cease to exist.

Besides the framework agreement with the NSCN(IM), the

Centre also inked an Agreed Position with Naga National

Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations

(NNPGs) in December 2017.

A number of Naga people from various states also came to

Kohima to take part in the ‘independence day’ programme,

with inputs from PTI.