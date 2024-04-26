Naga Rengma Hills takes strong exception to diminishing land and resources

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: The MIP NSCN/GPRN through a press note stated that the Naga Rengma Hills (CAA) had taken strong exception to the diminishing land, river, forests and mineral resource falling under Rengma Hills.

- Advertisement -

“This is due to the failure of the Assam state government and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to protect the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980 to ensure the conservation of forest and its resources,” it stated.

“This compelled Naga Rengma Hills (CAA) to take action against some of the timber smugglers. While doing so we have not targeted any community but focused on saving the degrading environment. Anti-social elements desperate to paint communal color are unfortunate. Naga Rengma Hills(CAA) is determined to protect and preserve the natural resources at any cost and appeal to the people to cooperate. However, strict action will be taken against any defaulters,” the press note further stated.