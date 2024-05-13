30 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 13, 2024
type here...

Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In ‘Peacemaker 2’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, May 12: Actor Frank Grillo has joined the upcoming season two of the DC series “Peacemaker”, creator James Gunn has announced.

In the HBO Max show, Grillo will portray the role of Rick Flag Sr, the father of Suicide Squad member Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman). He will also voice the character in the animated series “Creature Commandos”.

- Advertisement -

Gunn confirmed the news in a post on Threads on Friday.

“Pleased to announce the great Frank Grillo will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr — the role he’ll first play in animated form in ‘Creature Commandos’ — throughout season 2 of ‘Peacemaker’. Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of,” the filmmaker captioned a series of pictures.

“Peacemaker” is a spin-off to Gunn’s 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad”, in which John Cena played the title role. The series is fronted by Cena, who will reprise his role of the jingoistic mercenary Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker.

The production for the upcoming season of “Peacemaker” began last month, with Gunn directing some of the episodes alongside other three directors.

- Advertisement -

The first season released in 2022 and also starred Jennifer Holland, Alison Araya, Danielle Brooks and Lochlyn Munro. (PTI)

Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes Best Romantic Places In Goa Advantages Of Mango Leaves Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer