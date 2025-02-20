16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Naga tribes urge Naga groups to unite to preserve spirit of oneness

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIMAPUR, Feb 19: Expressing concern over growing factionalism among Naga groups, tribal organisations from Nagaland and Manipur representing the community have called for an urgent need for all Naga political groups to unite and cooperate with one another to preserve the spirit of oneness.

The appeal was made during a meeting between Naga tribal organisations and Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) on Tuesday. It was attended by representatives of 13 Naga tribes from Nagaland and Manipur, as well as leaders of FNR.

“Representatives of various Naga tribes gathered in solidarity to express, in one voice, the urgent necessity for all Naga political groups to come together in unity and cooperation,” a release issued by FNR said.

During the meeting, it was resolved that Naga political groups must listen to the voice of the people, and that all efforts, without exception, must be made to ensure Naga unity in the spirit of oneness.

On January 14, the Naga groups had agreed to implement the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship, a working mechanism, to advance unity.

The Naga tribal organisations also urged all Naga political groups and the Naga people to participate in the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship.

Furthermore, the meeting resolved to consciously promote and consolidate Naga solidarity by fostering a spirit of kinship without borders.

The resolution was signed by three representatives each from the Chakhesang Public Organisation, Rengma Hoho and Sumi Hoho; two from Pochury Hoho, Phom Peoples’ Council, Tikhir Tribal Council, Chang Khulei Setshang, and Mao Council; two from the Angami Public Organisation, Tangkhul Naga Long and Ao Senden and eight from FNR. (PTI)

