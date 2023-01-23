Naga Movement has grown of age: FNR

DIMAPUR, Jan 22: The FNR (Forum for Naga Reconciliation) has said that the Naga movement is not only alert today but it has grown much more mature. “Again, thanks to priceless lessons we are learning from within and without. We have been taught that ‘managing’ any group of living organism by anyone is to invite defeat of oneself,” said the FNR in a statement today.

This statement of the FNR came a few days after the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) had released the joint statement: “Nagas are Moving Ahead.” The making of that joint statement of the NNPGs and the NSCN-IM was facilitated by the FNR.

“With the passage of time, the Nagas are converging to a constructive and realistic action for a shared future. Thanks to the natural law of nature for the gift of Naga convergence. In human history, small happenings have often been the foundation for transformational changes,” the FNR added.

The Forum then said, “Let us be reminded that the concerned Naga political groups (NPGs) signed an agreement on October 18, 2022, to ‘form the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation led by the Convener of NNPGs and the Chairman of NSCN to explore, at the earliest realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.’”

The FNR also said that the above resolution was validated on January 14, 2023, which states: “In affirmation of this position, the NNPGs and the NSCN on this day declare our unconditional commitment to collaborate on the basis of our respective agreements, with immediate effect, for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India.” With a high definition both the Naga political groups (NPGs) have fervently stated “to the Naga people, we appeal to stand with us to prevent any further division of our shared belonging.”

According to the FNR, in the movement of history there comes the power of context: this is the moment for the Nagas. The Forum also said that from the birth of Naga nationhood, the leaders of the Naga national movement rendered their all to keep the Naga story alive and consolidate its forward-looking journey. “Today, in a different chapter of a continuing story, the Naga Political Groups (NPGs) by resolving to be in relationship and cooperation have presented a way of moving forward. This is another historical opportunity for the Nagas to reciprocate with a definite affirmation for moving forward,” the FNR also stated.

In conclusion, the FNR said that, at the recently concluded celebration of 150 years of Christianity among the Nagas, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council, in its 10 Point Commitment prophetically resolved:

“To work for greater unity and better understanding among the various groups of people through cessation of selfish pursuit and conflicts that divide and damage the historical harmony of the Nagas. To this end, we affirm our shared oneness and resolve to stand in the gap in our collective search for political solution that is non-violent and honorable.”

In keeping with working “for greater unity and better understanding” the Forum for Naga Reconciliation said it is committed to collaborating on a strategic plan with the ‘Naga political groups’ and Naga civil society as a dynamic process for moving forward.