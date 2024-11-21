Naga Tribes urged to unite for progress

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 20: Nagaland PHED and cooperation minister Jacob Zhimomi on Wednesday urged the Nagas must unify and speak in one voice to get “recognition”.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the cultural exchange programme of the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), formed by the Sumi, Ao and Lotha tribes of Nagaland, at Senden Riju, Purana Bazaar, here, Zhimomi underscored the importance of unity among various tribes for the state’s progress.

Zhimomi, a Sumi Naga who was the chief host of the CNTC programme, urged the communities to prioritise harmony and collaboration, stressing that overcoming internal differences is crucial for social, political, and economic development.

He reflected on the history of the Naga community, noting its strength and solidarity before statehood. He expressed concern over the divisions among them that have since hindered collective growth.

“Unity is the cornerstone of our development. We must work together to create a stronger and more prosperous Nagaland,” he stressed.

- Advertisement -

Special guest of the programme, PWD (road and bridges) minister G Kaito Aye, in his address, commended the initiative for bringing together the three distinct tribes under one platform, symbolising harmony and collective progress.

He said such programmes celebrate togetherness and mutual understanding, adding these initiatives are vital for strengthening bonds among the Naga tribes.

“Highlighting the significance of cultural collaboration, Aye emphasised the need for more events of this nature to bridge divides and uphold the shared heritage of the Naga community.”

In his welcome address, CNTC president Khondao Ngully said diverse culture and traditions shape a community’s identity. He called for setting aside differences and unites for progress.

- Advertisement -

The programme featured cultural performances, discussions, community-building activities and indigenous games.

Performances of folk songs and dances by the Ao, Sumi, and Lotha communities, as well as a captivating display of traditional attire added colour to the programme.