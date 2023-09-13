Nagaland Assembly passes resolution for exemption from UCC

KOHIMA, Sept 12: The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday

unanimously adopted a resolution strongly urging that the state

be completely exempted from the purview of the proposed

Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The 14th house of Nagaland legislative Assembly unanimously

resolves for exemption from the proposed enactment of UCC in

its application to the state of Nagaland, chief minister Neiphiu

Rio said moving the government resolution on the second day

of the monsoon session of the House.

“The Nagaland government and Naga people are of the view

that the UCC will pose a threat to customary laws, social

practices and the religious practices of the Naga people, which

will be in danger of encroachment in the event of imposition of

UCC,” he said.

The apparent objective of the UCC is to have a single law on

personal matters like marriage and divorce, custody and

guardianship, adoption and maintenance, succession and

inheritance, he said.

The Nagaland government through a cabinet decision

submitted its views on the subject to the Commission on July 4

conveying its opposition on the grounds of the “unique history”

of Nagaland since the pre-Independent British era, the

assurance of non-interference policy starting since pre-

Independence times and continued by the Centre in the social

and religious practices and customary laws of the people and

the constitutional guarantees given under Article 371A, Rio

said.

He also recalled that in the consultative meeting with various

stakeholders on the subject of UCC organised by the state

government on September 1, the representatives of the various

tribal organisations and civil societies have expressed their

strong resentment and objection to the idea of having UCC.

The Government of India (GoI) appointed the 22nd Law

Commission of India on February 21, 2020 and extended its

term up to August 31, 2024. It issued a public notice on June

14, 2023 inviting views and ideas from all stakeholders on the

subject matter of having a UCC throughout India, he said.

Article 371A of the Constitution mainly states that no act of

Parliament will apply to the state of Nagaland in a matter

relating to religious or social practices of Nagas, Naga

customary law and procedure administration of civil or criminal

justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and

ownership and transfer of land and its resources will apply to

the state unless its Assembly decides so by a resolution, he

said.

The legislators on Monday deliberated on the consequences of

implementing UCC in the state and the Nagaland Speaker

Sharingain Longkumer had granted leave to the government to

bring a resolution on Tuesday.

Longkumer put the resolution to vote and it was adopted

unanimously by voice vote without any amendment. (PTI)

With inputs from NNN: Earlier on Monday, Nuklutoshi,

participating in the discussion regarding the Uniform Civil Code

(UCC), expressed concerns about its potential impact. He

contended that the UCC could be seen as a violation of the 16-

Point Agreement that led to the creation of the state.

Additionally, he asserted that the UCC might infringe upon

Article 371(A). Nuklutoshi emphasized the importance of the

role of people’s representatives in advocating for the interests

and concerns of the public. He stressed that as representatives,

they should vigorously defend the voices and rights of the

people they serve.

Achumbemo Kikon said that the UCC governs matters including

marriage and divorce, succession and inheritance, adoption

including other personal laws, though it is not enforceable in

the court of laws. Therefore, UCC should not come to our land

for whosoever reasons, he stated. Dr. Neisato Mero, said the

idea of uniform civil code is one nation one vote. It is also a

threat to our social, religion, customary laws, and direct

indulgence to our personal laws besides contradicting Article

371 (A), he added. Jwenga Seb, said UCC would have negative

implications on our personal laws and traditions though its

protection is clearly incorporated in the constitution of India.

Therefore, UCC be exempted for the state of Nagaland by

passing a resolution in the NLA.

Advisor, Labour, Employment Skill Development and Excise,

Moatoshi Longkumer, who participated in the debate, said that

the state government should oppose the introduction of UCC as

it not only overshadows the tenet of regulation but it also

threatens the pluralistic society. As such, he suggested that a

resolution be passed to oppose the introduction of UCC by the

NLA. Advisor, KT Sukhalu and MLA, Er. Picto also took part in

the discussion and in support for exemption of the Uniform

Civil Code.