Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha slams Cong over recovery of ‘unaccounted money’

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: The Nagaland BJP mahila Morcha has slammed the Congress party over recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to over Rs 300 crore from several locations linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Sahu.

The morcha criticised Congress over the ‘silence’ on the ‘biggest ever recovery of money of this quantity’ in recent reaches.

Addressing a press conference at Hotel Saramati, here Saturday, BJP mahila morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan questioned the silence of Congress and INDIA block members on the recovery.

After demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 note in 2016, she said the Congress and INDIA bloc partners criticised Prime Minister Modi and questioned about whereabouts of black money. However, after the recent recovery of unaccounted cash, Vanathi Srinivasan said they have remained silent.

Mahila morcha president stated that it was not the first time such unaccounted money has been recovered from Congress leaders. She said that in the recent past IT department recovered Rs 42 crore from a close associate of Congress leader in Bangalore. Also, in July last, she said ED recovered Rs 50 crore from TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in West Bengal.

Further, she said Rs 2.82 crore and 133 gold coins were recovered during raids at former AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s premises in Delhi last year.

Stating that after demonetisation entire country was moving towards digital transaction, Vanathi Srinivasan questioned what was the need of keeping such huge amount of money in the almirahs of INDIA bloc leaders?

She alleged that INDIA bloc partners were not only known for their dynasty politics but also known for their corrupt politics.

Describing Congress as “corruption” and “cash”, she asked “what was the need for such cash? For which purpose you are using that? How did you get this much amount?”

Srinivasan asserted that the Prime Minister has assured that every penny should be returned to the public, adding that due to PM Moidi’s guarantee in the recent three state elections, the people voted in favour of Modi and BJP.

She said PM Modi and BJP government has been running a transparent, efficient, honest government. In the coming parliament election, mahila morcha president claimed that BJP would take up the issue of corruption and dynastic politics of INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, Vanathi Srinivasan congratulated the people of Nagaland on the passage of 33 percent quota for women in urban local bodies election. She expressed hope that now the women of Nagaland would be able to take part in the women-led development policy of PM Modi.

Advisor prison, printing & stationary and BJP state unit vice president, Er Kropol Vitsu also addressed the press conference.