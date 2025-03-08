28.9 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 8, 2025
type here...

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio to Lead Delegation on Free Movement Regime Issue

CM Rio made it clear that it was vital to express the state's view on the issue to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

KOHIMA, Mar 8: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has stated that an all-party delegation will sit down with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise issues of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with neighboring Myanmar.

- Advertisement -

The move comes as the Naga people increasingly expressed displeasure over the central government’s decision to cancel the FMR, which has traditionally allowed cross-border movement for people living along the India-Myanmar border.

Related Posts:

Speaking to the state assembly on the fourth day of the current session, Rio made it clear that it was vital to express the state’s view on the issue to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He informed the House that the delegation would officially convey the resentment of the Naga people over the cancellation of the FMR.

The Free Movement Regime, which was launched in 2018 under India’s Act East policy, enables residents of the border areas to travel freely up to 16 kilometers into the other country without a visa. But in January of the previous year, the union government said it plans to do away with the FMR.

Cross-border travel will be limited to those living within 10 kilometers of the border under the new regulations, with travel allowed only through 43 designated crossing points, nine of which are in Nagaland. Border passes will be issued by Assam Rifles personnel, and state governments will have to deploy police and health officials at every entry and exit point.

- Advertisement -

With concern over the potential impact of these restrictions, Rio emphasized that Naga communities on either side of the border have long-standing historical, social, cultural, tribal, and economic connections. He emphasized that a large number of families depend upon cross-border travel for farming activities, education, and medical care, which means humanitarian concerns must be central to any shift in policy.

In order to make these issues heard at the top, Rio suggested heading an all-party delegation to meet Amit Shah at the earliest. The members of the House agreed with the proposal, realizing that there was a need for urgent discussion on the matter.

Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Sees Decline in Gross Agricultural Land, But Irrigated Land Doubles...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback